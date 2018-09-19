No. 21’s Spring 2019 Show Was a Strappy Sandal Dream

For anyone looking for further proof that sandals will dominate for spring ’19, add No. 21 to the list.

The brand showed its spring collection on Wednesday — the first day of Milan Fashion Week — and the entire minimalist collection was outfitted with delicate strappy sandals.

A red PVC trapeze dress with matching strappy sandals at No. 21. CREDIT: Davide Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Set in a red-lit warehouse room in Milan, the show included much of creative director Alessandro Dell’Acqua’s signatures: There were plenty of PVC and patent separates, like a shiny double-slit black pencil skirt, which was paired with a black kitten heel with a tiny bow, while a red PVC trapeze dress with a ruffled hem was worn with plain leather strappy sandals in an olive-brown tone.

A PVC double-slit skirt with bow-accented heels at No. 21. CREDIT: Davide Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

A crystal-embellished version of the strappy sandals shown at No. 21’s spring ’19 show. CREDIT: Davide Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Gone were the clunky rhinestone creepers that Dell’Acqua featured in the brand’s fall ’18 show, along with them the chintzy boy-meets-girl eclectic separates that were also on display last season. Instead, the designer took a minimalist view on everything, from the dresses to the shoes, titling the show “Bare Essentials.”

Bare legs and single strap sandals decorated with crystals, part of Dell’Acqua’s minimalist take for the season. CREDIT: Davide Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

“My approach to this collection springs from a desire to bring design back to fashion, so as to attain a more original result, less in sync with the prevailing norms,” Dell’Acqua explained in his show notes. “I used fabrics common in high fashion, from vitrified chiffon to polished eco ostrich, to heighten awareness of technical treatments; and as a way to lay bare structure, this served me in designing clothes more clear-cut of shape. I believe in the rediscovery of make-a-difference detailing.”

A feathered dress, one of the more elaborate looks from No. 21’s spring ’19 show.

