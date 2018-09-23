Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid Floated on Fuzzy Flats at Missoni’s Spring 2019 Show

Missoni feted its 65th anniversary on Saturday night during Milan Fashion Week, but instead of celebrating the milestone with a boisterous, high-profile runway show (as it did last season, with its ’70s- and Caribbean-inspired fall ’18 collection), the Italian fashion house opted for a quiet, dreamy vibe to mark the occasion.

Kendall Jenner in a floaty look complete with fur slippers at Missoni spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

Held outside at MiCO, Milan’s exhibition center, the show featured a collection that was both cozy and ethereal and put the brand’s gossamer threads on full display. There were plenty of slinky tank dresses and matching robes, pieces that seemed wearable as both pajamas and clothing to leave the house in — day or night. On foot, models wore a flat slipper with a slingback strap and puffs of fuzzy texture on the front.

Gigi Hadid wears a soft coat, denim and fur slippers at Missoni spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid all walked the show, wearing different colors of the cozy, furry footwear. Gigi Hadid hit the runway in denim-like knit pants, a checked robe coat done in different shades of blue, a metallic knit shrug and fuzzy slippers in light blue.

Bella Hadid in a knit robe cardigan, translucent gossamer palazzo pants and fuzzy slippers at Missoni’s spring ’19 show. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid wore a wool knit cardigan robe with the slippers and the effect was that of a dreamy, sartorial nap — in the best possible way.