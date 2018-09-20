Leave it to Attico designers Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini to stage their Milan Fashion Week presentation in the most buzzed-about new venue in the city.

Attico took over the Eden Skyhouse, a newly renovated penthouse in a skyscraper dating back to the 1950s. Until a few months ago, the venue was a private residence that was owned by a Milanese family for more than half a century.

The presentation was inspired by Palm Beach, Fla. in the ’80s — complete with mini-dresses fit for the prom, jersey robe dresses, feathered crop tops and embellished jeans.

Feathered crops and sandals from the new collection

The standout shoe of the season? Sky-high metallic platforms with velvet bows.

“This is super new for us. We’ve never done a platform before. We really wanted to be extravagant and exaggerate with colors and materials, so we picked the most sparkly and shiny [elements] we could find. We really wanted to go multicolor with mixed materials and a velvet bow — and of course a Swarovski buckle,” said Tiordini, who posed with Ambrosio for an FN video against the dramatic city backdrop.

Other key shoes included sandals with plexiglass heels — adorned with tiny crystals — and cowboy boots in pony skin, gold python or red crocodile printed leather. Pumps in rich hues and floral prints were also incorporated throughout.

