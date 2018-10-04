Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2019 Collection Is an ’80s Outer-Space Adventure

Was Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière watching “Stranger Things” on Netflix or perhaps the 1982 classic “E.T.” or 1986 film “Aliens” while designing the brand’s spring ’19 collection?

Whatever the inspiration, outer space and the ’80s were certainly on the designer’s brain.

A floral “spacesuit” at Louis Vuitton’s spring ’19 show. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

On a futuristic runway that resembled the blindingly white-lit, winding passageways of a spaceship in, say, Star Wars or 2001: A Space Odyssey, models walked out wearing a variety of sculptural pieces with curved spacesuit-like shoulders.

1980s-style graphic prints and colors at Louis Vuitton spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

Equally prevalent were pieces with a brightly colored, graphic print that was distinctly 1980s-inspired, done in the teal blues that defined the aesthetic.

The opening look featured a mixed pattern in a denim-looking material with the heavy ruching and blouson-like shape that was also a hit in the ’80s. It called to mind the decade’s obsession with all things outer space and the way that people imagined the future would be like, a là Back to the Future II.

The opening look of the spring ’19, a ruched blouson shaped coat. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

Sadly, there were no self-lacing futuristic sneakers in the show, which would have proven more suitable for the slick runway, which caused many of the models to trip, especially in their stiletto-heeled boots.

Patent leather stiletto-heeled lace-up boots at Louis Vuitton spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

White lace-up boots at Louis Vuitton spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

Nevertheless, the boots were impressive. Done in black patent leather (slick on slick), a matte white and a few colors like red and pink to complement the ’80s graphic prints, the footwear sported different styles of laces and hit the ankles at a flattering point. They may not have been sneakers, but the sporty — and spacey — vibe was still there.