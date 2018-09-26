Pierre Hardy’s Hermès Footwear Is Like a Walk in the Clouds

Has Pierre Hardy been at the magic mushrooms?

We’re joking, of course, but he certainly let his imagination run riot for Hermès’ spring ’19 collection.

“It was playful, dreamy, a fantasy,” he said of the vibe, gesturing around the presentation space. “It’s anything goes — the only rule is eclecticism.”

Whimsical platforms came with cloud, sun and moon motifs — done in black and silver or a mosaic of multicolored layers — while others featured a cut-out cloud shape that went right through the middle of the sole, giving a whole new meaning to the term “walking on air.”

Hermès spring ’19 CREDIT: Hermes

Hermès’ creative director of footwear himself quipped that it was like “a walk in the clouds,” which also explained the stairway installation by artist Matias Kiss populated by disembodied legs and leading one knew not where.

Elsewhere, he gave the house’s classic equestrian boot a dressage makeover, running a pastel-hued silk foulard, another house signature, through the loop at the rear. “I mixed the masculine riding boot with something very feminine,” he said.

“She’s very chic, non?” he observed of his new show pony.

Hermès spring ’19 CREDIT: Hermes

Another standout was the geometric stacked heels constructed from shiny metal discs and spheres. They came on satin pumps and sandals in saturated shades like Yves Klein blue and fuchsia pink. The shape was inspired by a piece of jewelry he made for Hermès years ago, revealed the designer. “I was also thinking about a satellite or an antenna, like a trip to the moon or over the rainbow.” Beam us up.

Hermès spring ’19 CREDIT: Hermes

Want more?

Pierre Hardy’s Latest Sneaker Is Ahead of the Curve — Literally — With Its Graphic Sole