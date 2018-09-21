Gianvito Rossi Is Winning Milan Fashion Week Again With His New Two-in-One Jewelry Sandals

Immediately after entering Gianvito Rossi’s Milan showroom today, everyone’s eyes seemed to land on one particular shoe.

The luxury designer — who always wows the Fashion Week crowd with his elegant, feminine designs — unveiled Swarovksi-adorned slides that made us yearn for more carefree summer days. The best part? It’s a two-in-one style. “You can wear it as a flat — or as jewelry for your beach or pool party,” he said, demonstrating it for FN on Instagram.

Another series of the clever jewelry shoes — worn above without the slide — featured pretty chainlink detailing that enveloped the foot. “These flats are my version of a sneaker,” Rossi joked.

Elsewhere, the designer revealed bright Plexi heels that matched clutches, while a series of stiletto sandals were paired with on-trend socks.

Socks and sandals from Gianvito Rossi.

“I like how the colors of the socks pop and create a look,” the designer said.

Elegant woven and leopard sandals from Gianvito Rossi.

Meanwhile, tonight, Rossi celebrated fashion week with a cocktail at Milan institution Pasticceria Cova. Shoes were juxtaposed with sweets in the windows, while fall styles decorated the pastry counters. A sweet end to the day, indeed.

See more styles from Gianvito Rossi’s spring ’19 presentation in the gallery.

