Dries Van Noten’s Spring 2019 Collection is Devoted to This Color Trend

Neon may be the color trend that is dominating spring ’19 collections so far, but there is another bright, buzzy hue that will be everywhere next year, and it was a major player in Dries Van Noten’s Paris Fashion Week spring ’19 show on Wednesday.

A yellow feathered paillette skirt and matching pumps from Dries Van Noten’s spring ’19 show. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

While the entire collection was filled with a variety of colorful looks (as is typical of the brand), bright, punchy yellow was featured in a majority of the show. Weaved through the collection in everything from skirts, coats, bags and shoes, it became the neutral to the rest of the colorful, print-heavy pieces, which focused on cyan blue, kelly green and black-and-white stripes.

A printed skirt with yellow mesh overlay, paired with a yellow embossed bag and toe-wrap striped sandals at Dries Van Noten. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

A yellow embossed foldover clutch at Dries Van Noten. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

For shoes, there were pumps and sandals done in a yellow-and-white stripe (the effect made the bright hue look even closer to a neon). There was also a PVC sandal done in a yellow hue.

Yellow-and-white striped pumps at Dries Van Noten’s spring ’19 show, which were paired with a green textured dress. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

Sandals with a thong toe detailing done in the same yellow-and-white stripe, backstage at Dries Van Noten’s spring ’19 show. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

Aside from yellow, shoes came in many stripes, especially black-and-white. There was also a black-and-blue striped flat sandal that bore a striking resemblance to a Birkenstock.

Two-strap comfort sandals at Dries Van Noten spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

The color was also one of fall ’18’s biggest trends, and its appearance at Dries Van Noten proves that it shows no signs of slowing down. It also showed up at the typically neutrals-only Max Mara and in various shades at Versace’s neon-heavy spring ’19 collection.

A black, white and yellow look at Dries Van Noten spring ’19 with flat sandals in shades of black and blue. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

A brushstroke-printed jacket at Dries Van Noten spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

See more styles on the runway at Dries Van Noten’s spring ’19 show.