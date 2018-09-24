Top 10 Shoes of Milan Fashion Week Spring 2019

With countless designers and manufacturers based in Italy, Milan Fashion Week is always a shoe mecca. For the spring ’19 season, sandals prevailed over sneakers (a trend that continued from New York Fashion Week). Below, our pick of the top 10 shoes from Milan Fashion Week:

10. No. 21’s Simple Strappy Sandal

Alessandro Dell’Acqua showed a sleek and simplified collection, all the way down the toes, with slim strappy sandals with minimal embellishments like delicate crystals.

No. 21 strappy sandal with crystal and PVC detail and a nude slingback strap. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

9. Jil Sander Platform Thong

Creative directors Luke and Lucie Meier sent out a pair of Japanese geta-inspired thong sandals with wooden platforms — an exaggerated example of the flip-flop and thong trend that’s proliferated for spring ’19 so far.

Jil Sander’s wooden platform thong sandals with sock detail. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

8. Marni Strappy Mismatched Sandal

Most of the footwear that creative director Francesco Risso sent out consisted of simple slide sandals in layers of soft leather and soft two-tone ballet flats with pointy elf toes, but the best shoe of the show was a vacation-friendly, mismatched kitten heel with a studded sole and lots of wraps and straps.

Marni’s mismatched multi-strap sandals with kitten heel. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

7. Giannico Satin Jeweled Sandal

Designer Nicolò Beretta was inspired by Milanese interior designers and added hardware touches like a square metal toe cap on the sole of a satin sandal as well as an oversized crystal resembling a citrine gemstone — elements that make the shoe feel like both a chic interior fixture and a piece of jewelry.

Giannico satin sandal with jewel detail. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giannico

6. Fendi’s Mixed-Media Sandal

Amid the logo-heavy front row, there was also a lot happening with the footwear on the runway. This ankle strap sandal has cutouts, contrast stitching, mesh panels, cushioned heel pad, trompe l’oeil heel and a mini logo strap.

Fendi’s mixed-media sandal with an inverted heel and logo strap. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

5. Giuseppe Zanotti Sandal With Crystal-Studded Heel

The Italian designer scaled back on his usually outrageous designs this season, but he kept the crystals on a pair of two-strap sandals with a slanted heel — a design he first did 24 years ago. “Crystals, diamonds, they’re in my blood,” the designer told FN at his presentation.

A crystal-studded slanted stiletto heel on a two-strap sandal from Giuseppe Zanotti spring ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

4. Attico Embossed Leather Pumps With Ankle Cuffs

Giorgia Tordini and Gilda Ambrosio are the coolest girls in Milan, and their spring ’19 collection proved it once again. Their eclectic-chic collection included a pair of embossed pumps in emerald green that Tordini wore with the season’s new riding-pant-shaped denim, with the brand’s ankle cuffs styled over them.

Embossed pumps styled with ankle cuffs on Giorgia Tordini at Attico ’s spring ’19 presentation. CREDIT: Shannon Adducci

3. Versace Printed Logo Sandal

Logo mania continues, but the most interesting part of Versace’s block heel sandal is the graphic print, the complementary hosiery and the massive block heel attached.

Versace printed logo block heel sandals. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

2. Gianvito Rossi Convertible Chain Sandal

The designer created a series of flat sandals that allow wearers to take the metal (and crystal) embellishment details and wear them without the sole, like actual jewelry for the feet.

Gianvito Rossi’s two-in-one sandals with chain link detail. CREDIT: Shutterstock

1. Prada Sock Sandal

Footwear is one of the many reasons fans obsess over Prada, and this season did not disappoint. Along with graphic Mary Janes with sculptural resin heels, Miuccia Prada included a flat knit sock sandal that reads as both water shoe and compression sock — and looks insanely comfortable.