Alexandre Birman’s New Milan Push Is Another Big Step in His Global Expansion Plan

Alexandre Birman spent the past several years building his namesake brand in the American market. Now he’s ready to tackle Europe.

The designer and CEO of the Brazilian powerhouse Arezzo & Co. chose Milan Fashion Week to officially inaugurate his new showroom on Via Borgospesso. On Thursday evening, he held an intimate dinner in the courtyard — an event that drew models Joan Smalls, Alessandro Ambrosio and more big names. Today, Birman opened the doors for his spring ’19 presentation.

“We have a decent business now in the U.S., and Milan is the right place for an international shoe brand,” Birman said. “Our showroom is in a location that is [central] and easy, but at the same time it’s a unique place.” Birman set up the space in a former private residence, and left the rooms untouched to preserve the original details.

Bright flats for spring ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alexandre Birman

The executive also now has a sales office and four employees in Milan to help fuel the business going forward.

For spring ’19, the designer diversified his collection with a much larger assortment of flats, easy-to-wear slides and new takes on knot detailing. He also offered up a large selection of neon sandals — capitalizing on one of the season’s biggest trends.

Wayne Kulkin, head of international operations, said that as the collection adds more depth, the company plans to increase production. After opening a New York store on Madison Avenue this spring, Birman heads south to Miami for fall, where he is unveiling a location in Bal Harbour Shops.

Alexandre Birman spring ’19 sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alexandre Birman

“We have great wholesale partners, and now we’re looking to grow our retail presence in key areas,” Kulkin said, noting that the label is hatching plans for an additional six to seven stores.

