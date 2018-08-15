Kim Kardashian Gets in Bed For Cheeky New Yeezy Campaign

Kim Kardashian out and about in New York in May.

Last season, Kim Kardashian West and company (i.e. Paris Hilton) modeled Yeezy in the streets, but this time around, Kanye West’s new campaign features his wife, as well as YouTube sensation Brad Hall and others rocking Yeezy Boost 350 v2 Butter kicks in bed. The ad debuted Monday.

Visuals shot by renowned photographer Richard Kern show the reality star-turned-beauty mogul lying on her belly atop gray sheets with her famous booty on full display in a pair of cheeky gray underwear. The sultry image gives us a view of the Yeezy Butter’s Boost sole.

PHOTO @RICHARDKERNSTUDIO

AD pic.twitter.com/vqDDPXVoDD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 14, 2018

Meanwhile, Hall — a satirical sneaker reviewer who has garnered more than 200k YouTube subscribers — poses comfortably with his hands behind his head as the pale yellow Butters on his feet hang over the end of the bed. He also wears an olive green collared shirt tucked into khaki pants — a signature look for the comedian.

PHOTO @RICHARDKERNSTUDIO AD A post shared by Brad Hall (@bradhall_shoes) on Aug 13, 2018 at 6:25pm PDT

Model-slash-entrepreneur Sami Miro also appears in the campaign alongside multi-hyphenate talent Rebecca “Becky Bunz ” Hearn. The two cuddle in bed together rocking gray-toned Yeezy undergarments and of course, the Butter, which features a reversed Primeknit design. Both wear their $220 sneaks with buttery yellow socks.

PHOTO @RICHARDKERNSTUDIO AD A post shared by SAMI MIRÓ (@samimiro) on Aug 13, 2018 at 7:36pm PDT

