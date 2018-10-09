Yatay Launches Sustainable Footwear

“Making sustainability cool” is the ultimate goal of Umberto De Marco, founder of footwear label Yatay, which is officially launching on Tuesday with an event hosted at Mortimer House in the heart of London’s Fitzrovia neighborhood.

The son of Enrico De Marco, a successful pioneering entrepreneur in the eco-leather business, Umberto De Marco is the president of Coronet Spa, which provides an array of fashion and accessories labels with leatherlike materials.

“The research for more sustainable alternatives has always been at the core of our company and, after maturing a certain experience in the industry in China and then here in Italy, I realized that the ultimate goal now is to demonstrate that eco-friendly and stylish are two words that can coexist,” said De Marco, explaining the philosophy behind the Yatay brand. “Add that I’m a sneaker lover…here you go!”

