This Jimmy Choo Crystal Diamond-Inspired Sneaker Costs $4,000

Jimmy Choo just dropped the ultimate luxury shoe for you to splurge on for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. Introducing: the Diamond sneaker.

The collection is made up of three styles, all coming with a vintage racing shoe silhouette and a unique transparent diamond-inspired sole. The range’s shimmery suede sneaker, adorned with Swarovski crystals is the priciest model (pictured above), retails at $3,995.

“For the debut deluxe Jimmy Choo sneaker, we imagined how it would feel to step into a multifaceted diamond, playing with the sense of lightness and clarity the different angles reflect. It was from this idea the Diamond sneaker was born,” Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi said of how the shoe came together.

The collection also features a white calf and patent leather iteration, as well as a shimmery silver metallic leather. Both retail for $895.

Jimmy Choo white calf and patent leather Diamond sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

We wouldn’t be surprised to see the likes of Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin or the Hadid sisters stepping out in Jimmy Choo’s Diamond styles — they not only embody the chunky oversized dad shoe trend, but their construction and materials make them perfect for the winter.

Jimmy Choo silver metallic leather Diamonds sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

The Diamond sneakers are available in Jimmy Choo stores and online at jimmychoo.com

