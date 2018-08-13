Would You Buy These Gucci Sneakers for $1,600?

Alessandro Michele debuted chunky jewel-covered hiker-influenced dad sneakers for Gucci fall ’18 at Milan Fashion Week in February and they just popped up on Nordstrom’s website on Thursday retailing for a whopping $1,590 — making them the most expensive sneaker on the site.

The style, dubbed the Journey, certainly makes a statement. You won’t go unnoticed in the kicks featuring removable crisscross straps adorned with massive, sparkling crystal studs, a giant flared sole, and a mix of multicolored metallic leathers. Moreover, each pair comes with a Gucci logo patch in the classic bold Sega font Inspired by iconic video game maker, Sega.

Gucci fall '18. CREDIT: WWD/REX/Shutterstock

The Journey is available for pre-order in two colorways: a simple white/gold and a more colorful brown/blue/red. According to Nordstrom, if you decide to purchase, they will ship around mid-November, just in time for the holiday season. The shoes are also available in two additional colorways, green/black and all-black, via Gucci.com.

Gucci fall '18. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

So, would you splurge on these eye-catching Gucci sneaks for the upcoming season? Opinions on Twitter seem to be divided, with some loving the bold shoe and others not believing they’re worth the money. One user wrote “1,590 for the Gucci Sega Crystals? I’m good love, enjoy” along with a “Bye Felicia” gif.

the gucci x sega sneakers are actually amazing — lucy (@knifevight) August 3, 2018

1590 for the Gucci Sega Crystals? I’m good love, enjoy. pic.twitter.com/byUjMf8ljJ — Domonick (@Domonick) August 8, 2018

