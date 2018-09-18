Sign up for our newsletter today!

How to Wear Fashion Sneakers for Fall 2018

By Shannon Adducci
Shannon Adducci

Shannon Adducci

More Stories By Shannon

View All
Vicky Lee wearing BalenciagaStreet Style, Spring Summer 2019, London Fashion Week, UK - 14 Sep 2018
Balenciaga sneakers at London Fashion Week, September 2018.
CREDIT: Saira MacLeod/REX/Shutterstock

With the Balenciaga Triple S still selling out — and just about every other luxury label showing its own version — we are at peak fashion sneaker this fall. There are a lot of choices when it comes to the trainer, with brands like Chloé, Acne Studios and Stella McCartney starting to gain steam.

But wearing it is still a tricky endeavor, especially with this season’s very specific hemlines and silhouettes. Below, five styling tips on how to wear fashion sneakers and stay on trend this fall.

1. Pair them with a midi dress

This is the easiest way to wear a fashion sneaker this fall. The midi continues to reign — even in spring ’19 collections — and its easy, feminine silhouette mixes well with the sportiness of a sneaker.

sies marjan dress how to wear fashion sneakers
Sies Marjan Noemi satin midi dress.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Sies Marjan Noemi dress $1,995
Buy it
adidas by raf simons fashion sneakers
Adidas by Raf Simons Independence Day Replicant Ozweego sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Adidas by Raf Simons sneakers $450
Buy it

2. Let trousers drape over them

Midi dresses put footwear on display, but this season’s sneakers also wear well with trousers. Choose a relaxed style and let them drape casually over the sneaker.

topshop trousers how to wear fashion sneakers fall 2018
Topshop wide leg suit trousers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Topshop trousers $90
Buy it
chloe sonnie fashion sneakers fall 2018
Chloé Sonnie sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa
Buy: Chloé Sonnie sneakers $620
Buy it

3. Go relaxed with denim

The biggest hemline rule of the season is to keep things loose on the bottom, meaning no leggings or tight ankle length hemlines, and the same goes for denim. Choose a straight leg or cropped flare to highlight the shoe.

levi's how to wear fashion sneakers fall 2018
Levi’s high water wide leg jeans.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Levi's jeans $98
Buy it
balenciaga triple s sneakers fall 2018
Balenciaga Triple S sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Baleniaga Triple S sneakers $895
Buy it

4. Add a check

Fall’s biggest print goes with everything, including and especially with a sneaker.

theory checked trousers fashion sneakers how to wear fall 2018
Theory Cardinal windowpane trousers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Theory trousers $395
Buy it
ash trainers fashion sneakers fall 2018
Ash Addict trainers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop
Buy: Ash Addict trainers $275
Buy it

5. When going short, add a sock

Midi lengths and relaxed pants may be dominating this fall, but when wearing a short skirt or pair of shorts, adding a pair of ankle socks with sneakers can instantly up the cool factor.

balenciaga logo socks fashion sneakers fall 2018
Balenciaga logo socks.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Martha Louisa
Buy: Balenciaga logo socks $120
Buy it
stella mccartney fashion sneakers fall 2018
Stella McCartney Eclypse sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa
Buy: Stella McCartney Eclypse sneakers $685
Buy it

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad