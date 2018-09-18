How to Wear Fashion Sneakers for Fall 2018

With the Balenciaga Triple S still selling out — and just about every other luxury label showing its own version — we are at peak fashion sneaker this fall. There are a lot of choices when it comes to the trainer, with brands like Chloé, Acne Studios and Stella McCartney starting to gain steam.

But wearing it is still a tricky endeavor, especially with this season’s very specific hemlines and silhouettes. Below, five styling tips on how to wear fashion sneakers and stay on trend this fall.

1. Pair them with a midi dress

This is the easiest way to wear a fashion sneaker this fall. The midi continues to reign — even in spring ’19 collections — and its easy, feminine silhouette mixes well with the sportiness of a sneaker.

Sies Marjan Noemi satin midi dress. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Adidas by Raf Simons Independence Day Replicant Ozweego sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

2. Let trousers drape over them

Midi dresses put footwear on display, but this season’s sneakers also wear well with trousers. Choose a relaxed style and let them drape casually over the sneaker.

Topshop wide leg suit trousers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Chloé Sonnie sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

3. Go relaxed with denim

The biggest hemline rule of the season is to keep things loose on the bottom, meaning no leggings or tight ankle length hemlines, and the same goes for denim. Choose a straight leg or cropped flare to highlight the shoe.

Levi’s high water wide leg jeans. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

4. Add a check

Fall’s biggest print goes with everything, including and especially with a sneaker.

Theory Cardinal windowpane trousers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Ash Addict trainers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

5. When going short, add a sock

Midi lengths and relaxed pants may be dominating this fall, but when wearing a short skirt or pair of shorts, adding a pair of ankle socks with sneakers can instantly up the cool factor.

Balenciaga logo socks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Martha Louisa