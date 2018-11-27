8 Adorable Dogs Pose With Cozy Shoes and Slippers

Stealing them, hoarding them, chewing on them. Why do dogs love shoes so much? It’s an ages-old question that has dogged many dog owners (pun, of course, intended).

For puppies, chewing on a rubber sole may provide comfort from teething pain. For grown dogs, a plush slipper can feel very similar to a stuffed animal toy. Some owners have even made the best out of the situation by training their dogs to fetch them their shoes.

For the November 26th issue cover shoot, FN rounded up eight of the cutest — and most well-behaved — dogs in New York to see if they could be caught in action while on camera. While none of the dogs would give in to stealing or chewing shoes (at least not publicly, on set at the shoot), some happily posed wearing our edit of the best comfort mules and plush slippers.

Using many, MANY treats and working with noted pet photographer Shaina Fishman, FN’s latest fashion shoot takes the idea of the “shoe dog” quite literally. If only pairs came in quadruples for our four-legged friends.

Samson in Chinese Laundry

Samson wears Chinese Laundry plush velvet scuffs with oversized bow trim. CREDIT: Shaina Fishman

Friday in EMU Australia

Friday with EMU Australia ’s metallic woven mules. CREDIT: Shaina Fishman

Hazel in Ugg

Hazel in Ugg plush multicolored and striped slippers. CREDIT: Shaina Fishman

Tallulah in Dearfoams and Patricia Green

Tallulah wears Dearfoams embroidered scuffs with faux sheepskin lining (left, on back paws) and Patricia Green gold metallic and faux-fur-trimmed slippers (right, on front paws). CREDIT: Shaina Fishman

Sasha in Stubbs & Wootton

Sasha wears Stubbs & Wootton slip-on slides with floral embroidery. CREDIT: Shaina Fishman

Pita Chip in Cole Haan

Pita Chip with Cole Haan woven mules. CREDIT: Shaina Fishman

Friday and Tallulah in Vionic

Friday and Tallulah with Vionic mules with an anatomical footbed. CREDIT: Shaina Fishman

Monty in Seavees

Monty in Seavees espadrille-inspired mules. CREDIT: Shaina Fishman

Felicity in FitFlop