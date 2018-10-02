Bella Hadid’s Fave Vegan Shoe Brand Sells Sandals With Lettuce That Wraps Around Your Feet

“Thoroughly washed and ready to wear,” Rombaut has a savory proposition for your feet — and it comes with an eco-friendly style statement.

Belgian designer Mats Rombaut’s namesake vegan footwear brand created lettuce slide sandals that are inspired by his dedication to sustainable design and passion for creating shoe sculptures with waste from vegetables.

Rombaut’s lettuce slide sandals. CREDIT: Valentin Herfray/Courtesy of Rombaut

The green sandals feature a “lettuce” strap on an EVA sole. Full disclosure: The slides aren’t made of actual lettuce; the strap is 100 percent rubber. Available for preorder on Shop.rombaut.com, they cost €105 (around $120 at the current exchange rate). Later, they will be sold exclusively via Idea at Dover Street Markets worldwide and at Ideanow.online.

Rombaut’s lettuce slide sandals. CREDIT: Valentin Herfray/Courtesy of Rombaut

Rombaut showcases his veggie art shoe creations on his Instagram account but wanted to transform the lettuce concept slides he created two years ago into utilitarian footwear because he “always had the desire to make them into a real, wearable shoe,” the brand shared in a statement.

The Paris-based label counts Bella Hadid as one of its famous fans.

On Monday, Rombaut launched a collaboration with PZToday at the Comme Des Garçons trading museum in Paris.

