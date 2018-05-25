Old Navy’s $1 Flip-Flop Sale is Back — and We’ve Got the Details

While many of us on the East Coast questioned whether summer would ever come, it’s officially flip-flop season. And once again, Old Navy is holding its beloved $1 Flip-Flop Sale this weekend for its most loyal customers.

Starting tomorrow, shoppers with an Old Navy, Gap or Banana Republic card can get an early crack at savings, while everyone else will be able to pick up flip-flops for just a buck next month.

Here’s what you need to know:

On May 25 to 28, cardholders will be able to snag up to five pairs of Old Navy flip-flops on sale for only $1.

And come June 15, the sale will open up to all customers. Remember to shop early because many popular sizes and colors will go fast.

Old Navy’s rubber flip-flop collection includes styles for men, women and children, in a variety of different colors and prints, although this particular promotion is limited to solid-colored looks.

And while the Old Navy $1 Flip-Flop Day is in-store only, its website is currently offering 50 percent off tees, tanks, shorts, swim and activewear as well as 30 percent off all dresses. Additionally, a number of chic footwear styles such as gladiator sandals and flats are available for sale.

Want more?

How Havaianas’ New President Plans to Make the Brand No. 1 in the US

6 Comfortable Flip-Flops for Women to Wear Every Day, Everywhere

Bottoms Up: These Sandals Are Made From Recycled Wine Corks