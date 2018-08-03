Everything in Target’s New Size-Inclusive Fashion Line Is Under $40

From its activewear line JoyLab to the trendier A New Day, Target has certainly transformed itself into a department store chain with a serious sartorial eye through the launch of its exclusive brands.

Now, the big-box retailer is cementing its hold on fashion with the debut of two new fashion brands — and, even better, everything is under $40.

Tomorrow, Target will introduce shoppers to Wild Fable, a brand that boasts affordable apparel, shoes and accessories ranging in size from 0 to 26W. Each piece appeals to younger customers, with its budget-friendly price tag and contemporary styles, such as a multi-textured denim jacket, striped turtleneck, zip-up jumper dress and two-piece skirt set as well as cutout sandals and crisp white sneakers that are all the rage.

Coinciding with Wild Fable’s launch is that of its men’s counterpart, Original Use, a streetwear-modern brand with — ironically enough — hints of vintage. Also factoring in inclusivity, all items in the collection are available in big and tall sizes.

“We’ve been on a journey to reimagine our portfolio of owned and exclusive brands for more than a year now, and we’ve built a ton of momentum with guests of all ages,” said Mark Tritton, the retailer’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, in a statement.

The release follows shortly after Target unveiled in June its first in-house electronics brand, Heyday, which features more than 150 chic yet economical tech accessories from chargers to headphones and speakers.

