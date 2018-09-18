Los Angeles to Become the Largest City in the US to Ban Fur

Los Angeles is set to become the largest city in the United States to ban fur.

Its city council today voted unanimously to move forward with a measure to prohibit the sale and manufacture of products made both in whole or in part with fur, including apparel and accessories such as coats, handbags, hats, jewelry and shoes. (It will not apply to leather or lambskin.)

The motion was introduced by Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, co-presented by Councilmember Paul Koretz and seconded by Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell. Should the ban pass a second vote, it will take effect in two years from that date.

“It’s 2018 — there’s no excuse for being complicit in this inhumane and unnecessary trade,” Blumenfield said in a statement. “With this vote, we are telling the world that Angelenos care about animal welfare … We will continue to be a leader in animal welfare efforts and must work with other cities and states until this vile practice is ended across our nation.”

Prior to the vote, a rally attended by activist groups including PETA was held outside City Hall. Animal rights organizations hailed the resulting decision.

“Los Angeles has taken an ethical and moral stand that cruelty to animals is not acceptable. The fur ban is not just about creating an awareness about animal welfare — it is about creating a more humane community, about being in line with this city’s values,” added Marc Ching, founder and CEO of the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation, which lobbied for the legislation following undercover investigations into the multibillion-dollar fur industry.

San Francisco, Berkeley and neighboring West Hollywood, Calif., already have fur bans in place.

The news comes as top designers and luxury brands including Versace, Gucci and Burberry have recently announced their intentions to go fur-free.

