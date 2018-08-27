Le Bon Marché to Host LA-Themed Exhibit With Yoga, Drive-Ins & More

Le Bon Marché is planning a storewide exhibition this fall devoted to Los Angeles, with dedicated spaces reflecting the sun’s trajectory through the California sky from sunrise to sunset.

The Paris department store will welcome some 200 brands across fashion, cosmetics, food, accessories and homewear, with special guests including skater Scott Oster, who has designed a mirrored full pipe structure, to be suspended above the beauty department, that will host demos by professional skateboarders.

Meanwhile, MadeWorn designer Blaine Halvorson will create a spin-off of his by-appointment-only Los Angeles showroom, as well as a zeppelin-shaped pop-up to mark the 50th anniversary of rock band Led Zeppelin.

Halvorson has invited Dr. Woo, the tattoo artist whose clients include Drake and Zoë Kravitz. Woo will make a two-week stop at Le Bon Marché, in addition to designing a capsule clothing collection for the store, alongside a shoe collaboration with Converse and a mini-collection with MadeWorn.

The “Los Angeles Rive Gauche” event, set to run from Sept. 1 to Oct. 21, will also feature the Goop Lab, dispensing Gwyneth Paltrow’s beauty range and a temporary yoga studio featuring yoga and Pound Fit classes — the latter described as a combination between a drum lesson, a Pilates class and an energetic dance session.

Jennifer Cuvillier, style director at Le Bon Marché, said the theme was broken down into three times of day: sunrise, dedicated to wellness and spirituality; sunlight, which is all about outdoor activities like cycling, surfing and skating, and sunset, a combination of Hollywood glamor and rock ’n’ roll.

Among the products on offer will be tie-dye cashmere sweaters from The Elder Statesman, vintage-style T-shirts from Aviator Nation, jewelry by Jacquie Aiche, Alo yoga leggings, handbags by Staud, swimwear from Marysia, Skin Gym’s quartz or jade facial rollers, pottery by Bauer and Californian wines.

The second-floor designer department will host several unisex pop-ups, including one for The Row exclusively carrying its men’s wear line alongside the existing women’s offer. Dôen, the direct-to-consumer brand known for its dreamy bohemian dresses, will also set up a temporary space at the store.

La Table, the restaurant in La Grande Epicerie de Paris grocery department, will be renamed The Table for the duration of the event, with a drive-in decor and a diner-style menu featuring staples such as burgers, ribs and hot dogs. Food guests include the L.A.-inspired Paris café Echo Deli and doughnut specialist Boneshaker.

This story was reported by WWD and originally appeared on WWD.com.