Here Are the Shoe Styles You’re Going to See on College Campuses This Fall

As a current rising senior in college, the struggle of finding a pair of shoes for starting the semester on campus plagues me every year. The shoe needs to be comfortable, versatile and more importantly, affordable. Most of my time on campus is spent walking from class to class, and while platforms and heels are stylish, they are not practical for bolting to an 8 a.m. sociology course.

That’s why the chunky sneaker is going to make it onto college campuses around the globe.

Look at the facts:

They’re trendy: Balenciaga’s Triple S sneakers have made it on the feet of every influencer and their mother.

Balenciaga’s Triple S sneakers have made it on the feet of every influencer and their mother. They’re comfortable: The sneakers are completed with thick soles that can endure long hikes to the dining hall.

The sneakers are completed with thick soles that can endure long hikes to the dining hall. They’re affordable: Brands like K-Swiss, Fila, Nike and more have developed their own versions of the dad shoe (for guys and gals) that won’t break the bank to buy.

Rita Ora makes a case for the style, too. Wearing a comfy tee, baggy sweats and a chunky sneaker, the singer looks ready to mosey on over to that class on horses she signed up for just because she needed an elective credit.

Rita Ora in a chunky sneaker. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Justin Bieber’s fiancée, Hailey Baldwin, chose the style to complete a denim outfit. Though her shoes are Yeezys, there are similar styles for half the price that are perfect for a daytime outfit for a Saturday lunch with friends.

Hailey Baldwin in Yeezys. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Chill-guy Seth Rogen proved that this trend works for guys, too. Wearing a comfortable look of an unbottoned top and baggy pants, the actor’s outfit walks the line of a look for a day of classes or a night of parties.