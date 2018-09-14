Rihanna Is Angelic in an All-White Catsuit — & More Stars at Her Diamond Ball

As she has for the past few years, Rihanna closed off New York Fashion Week yesterday with her fourth annual Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball.

As expected, the star’s outfit for the affair was a sight to behold. The Bad Gal turned heads in an angelic look on the red carpet wearing a white-hot statement-making Alexis Mabille lace catsuit that featured a dramatic train and showed off her famous figure.

Rihanna at the Diamond Ball. CREDIT: Dave Allocca/Shutterstock

The Fenty x Puma designer sported satiny white sandals by Jimmy Choo that perfectly complemented her bold look, accessorizing with jewelry from Chopard.

A closer look at Rihanna’s sandals. CREDIT: Dave Allocca/Shutterstock

Rih has had a busy week, with her buzzy Savage x Fenty runway show — which featured Bella and Gigi Hadid in sensual lingerie as well as Manolo Blahnik’s signature footwear designs — serving as one of the marquee events of NYFW and taking place just a night before.

Following the Diamond Ball, the 30-year-old slipped into a long-sleeved black jumpsuit with sultry cut-out detailing at the abs. She chose a high-impact pair of shoes: black stilettos with feather detailing and embellishment at the toes.

Rihanna wears a black jumpsuit with cut-out detailing and feathered pumps. CREDIT: Splash News

At the event, Rihanna welcomed a number of her famous friends, with attendees including Donald Glover, Paris Hilton and Tiffany Haddish.

Joined by sister Nicky, the elder Hilton looked stylish in a blush-colored Pamella Roland gown covered in sequins and feathers. For footwear, she selected strappy pumps in silver. Meanwhile, Nicky was chic in Oscar de la Renta, choosing a see-through gown with a floral pattern and a plunging neckline.

Paris (L) and Nicky Hilton. CREDIT: Dave Allocca/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more guests at Rihanna’s fourth annual Diamond Ball.

