Leggy Looks With Strappy Sandals Are Trending at the 2018 CMA Awards

Dresses that showed off toned legs — worn with strappy sandals — took over the red carpet at the CMA Awards in Nashville today.

Bebe Rexha hit the red carpet in a sparkly Coach gown with jewels encrusted on the straps and a sensual thigh-high slit. The “I’m A Mess” singer completed her look with glittery ankle-strap sandals that matched her dress.

Bebe Rexha CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Maren Morris stepped out in a gold Julien MacDonald gown with a generous slit and strategic cut-out detailing at the bodice. The “Rich” songstress accented her look with a pair of sparkly gold sandals that perfectly matched her gown.

Maren Morris CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Another star to go for a sultry leg-baring look was Olivia Culpo. The model selected a completely see-through Aadnevik gown. The black gown featured sparkly diamond-shaped detailing throughout. For footwear, the 2012 Miss Universe winner chose strappy black sandals that were also embellished.

Olivia Culpo CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lindsay Ell’s look was on the same page as the other women. The musician stepped out wearing a gown with silver detailing at the top, a white skirt and a thigh-high slit. Wearing her long blond locks down, Ell finished her ensemble with a pair of silver sandals that matched the detailing at the bust of her dress.

Lindsay Ell CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more stars who wore leggy looks with strappy sandals at the CMA Awards.

Want more?

This Is What the CMA Awards Looked Like 10 Years Ago

Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Chic Nude-Illusion Dress at the CMA Awards

Olivia Culpo Does the See-Through Dress Trend on the CMA Awards Red Carpet