Big Trouble in China: the Fallout Continues for Dolce & Gabbana as it’s Dropped by YNAP & More

Dolce & Gabbana’s Chinese debacle has already reportedly cost the brand some $1.15 million but that could be just be the start as both Chinese and global retailers alike pull the plug, and brand ambassadors and influencers desert the Italian powerhouse.

In the wake of Stefano Gabbana’s incendiary “alleged” Instagram comments following ill-advised videos promoting its Chinese runway show, the fallout continues to build. Latest retail behemoth, and first global e-comm, to drop the brand is the Yoox Net-a-Porter Group, a spokesperson confirmed to FN sister site, WWD, earlier today. And while, at time of writing, products are still in situ, this means that Net-a-Porter, Mr. Porter and Yoox.com will likely soon be Dolce free zones.

Major Chinese e-commerce platforms, including JD.com, Alibaba-owned Tmall, Secoo, VIPshop and Netease have already shelved the Italian fashion house’s products. According to Bloomberg figures, Chinese consumers spent more than $100 billion on luxury purchases last year which is almost a third of the global total.

Dolce & Gabbana’s Asia-Pacific brand ambassadors Karry Wang and Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat have both announced they will be terminating their relationships while Zhang Ziyi who starred in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” has said she will boycott the brand.

Model Estelle Chen, who walked in this month’s Victoria’s Secret show, posted an open letter to the brand on Instagram. “You got it all wrong because we aren’t dumb,” she wrote. “You don’t love China, you love money. China is rich yes but China is rich in its values, its culture and its people and they won’t spend a penny on a brand that does not respect that.”

According to figures obtained by the South China Morning Post, Dolce’s cancelled and ironically hashtagged #D&GLovesChina show with its 1500 invited guests and 360 models, reportedly cost the brand some $1.15 million.

Chinese influencers Susie Bubble and Leaf Greener also took to Instagram to express their disgust.

“Even in 21st century, There are still some western brands who look at China with colored eyes and post-colonialism mentality. Even if they value China, they will still regard China as a consumer market not a creative place, and some of them will not sincerely and rationally respect Chinese culture and Chinese people,” said Greener.

“This is yet another example of a misguided diva creative director in the upper echelons of the industry throwing his weight around and vomiting over social media in a reckless manner that impacts on a billion dollar company with thousands of employees.” wrote Bubble. “It makes a total mockery of an industry that is by and large full of hard working people that don’t grab headlines but are just making a living doing what they love.”

Gabbana is not the only culprit, however, she says. This is just the latest episode in a much wider malaise. So what WILL it take for the fashion industry to wake up and take action?