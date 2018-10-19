Wanda Ferragamo Dead at 96

Wanda Ferragamo died on Friday afternoon. The matriarch of the Salvatore Ferragamo family was 96. She was the wife of the shoe designer and innovator Salvatore Ferragamo, who created such offerings as platform and cage heels. Wanda Ferragamo was instrumental in developing the company after the death of her husband at 62 and left her a widow with six children: Fiamma, Giovanna, Fulvia, Ferruccio, Massimo and Leonardo.

