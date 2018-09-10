Stan Smith Just Went Vegan with a Little Help from Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney has created the world’s very first vegan Stan Smith sneaker and it goes on sale today. Leather-free and suitable for vegetarians, they come restyled with her own portrait on the tongue of the right hand foot sitting next to the original drawing of Smith himself on the left.

Stella McCartney x Stan Smith CREDIT: Stella McCartney

As a cultural denominator, the cult of the sneaker is second to none so McCartney’s turning one of the world’s most iconic sneakers into a vegan icon sends out a powerful message. “You shouldn’t have to sacrifice any style for sustainability,” the designer told FN last week at her pop-up launch in Paris’ Galeries Lafayette.

Stella McCartney x Stan Smith CREDIT: Stella McCartney

The forerunner of the Parisian love affair with the sneaker, per se, the Stan Smith remains one of the city’s most popular kicks. Legend has it that its denizens embraced the shoe en masse after Phoebe Philo wore a pair to take her bow on the Celine runway.

Stella McCartney x Stan Smith CREDIT: Stella McCartney

The new vegan Stan Smiths also bear McCartney’s signature, along with strips of punched out stars on the side to replace adidas’ signature three stripes. McCartney’s logo is on the heel together with her label’s recognizable burgundy and blue stripe bands.

Stella McCartney x Stan Smith from behind complete with stripes and McCartney’s logo around adidas’ famous trefoil motif. CREDIT: Stella McCartney

The launch follows McCartney’s existing long-term collaboration with adidas which started in Spring Summer 2005. Available as of today, the shoes will retail globally both in store and online for around $300.