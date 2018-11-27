Sergio Rossi Releases Christmas Capsule Collection

Sergio Rossi is stepping into the holiday season in a sparkling way.

The Italian footwear company has released a capsule collection of silver glittered styles, comprising sneakers, kitten-heeled pointy sling-backs and high-heeled pumps.

To enhance the festive mood of the lineup, the styles are embellished with ribbons and the brand’s initials in crystals.

Available beginning Tuesday at the Sergio Rossi stores and e-commerce, the collection retails from 595 euros for the sneakers to 695 euros for the pumps.

A shoe from Sergio Rossi’s 2018 holiday capsule collection. CREDIT: Courtesy Photo.

Flanking the launch, a short video dubbed “A Magic Spark” has been created to promote the lineup on the brand’s web site and social media.

Through the work of multimedia artist Sofia Mattioli and illustrator Delphine Cauly, the video combines illustration with live action, as footage of a dancer sporting the footwear are alternated with sketches depicting the styles and the company’s factory in San Mauro Pascoli.

