This Is How Ralph Lauren Is Celebrating His 50th Anniversary

It’s shaping up to be quite a year for both Ralph Lauren the company and its founder. The designer, who will be honored at the 2018 CFDA awards on June 4, is also the subject of a coffee table tome. The book, “WWD: Fifty Years of Ralph Lauren,” is published by Rizzoli and chronicles his career as documented by FN sister publication WWD.

The volume traces the company’s every step from its foundation in 1967 to the present day through archival photographs, fashion writing and business articles from the pages of WWD. “In an industry of hyperbole, Ralph Lauren is a genuine icon,” said WWD executive editor Bridget Foley, who penned the book’s introduction. “He built his company into a global giant on a core belief in living well from the inside out, his designs the stylistic manifestations of cultural codes of civility and respect.”

WWD: Fifty Years of Ralph Lauren CREDIT: Courtesy

As Lauren joked, “Some people keep diaries of their daily lives. I never had to, because WWD has been looking over my shoulder since 1964 — three years before I even started Polo. There’s little that they’ve missed.”

Lauren will receive the inaugural CFDA Members Salute during the CFDA awards, while Ralph Lauren Corp is also booming, having reported fourth-quarter results that flew past expectations. Following a loss of $204 million last year, it is back in the black, reporting a Q4 net income of $42.3 million.

“WWD: Fifty Years of Ralph Lauren is available for purchase for $60 starting June 5 on Rizzoliusa.com.

“WWD: Fifty Years of Ralph Lauren”