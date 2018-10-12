Princess Eugenie chose Peter Pilotto duo Peter Piloto and Christopher de Vos to create her wedding dress. Her shoes were created by maverick British cobbler Charlotte Olympia.

The choice of Peter Pilotto was something of a curveball but a welcome one. The younger royal wore a white backless dress. She eschewed a veil, instead opting for just the Greville emerald Kokoshnik tiara belonging to her majesty The Queen and a pair of diamond and emerald drop earrings made for her by then fiancé, now husband, Jack Brooksbank, as a wedding present.

The backless dress showed the scars from a back surgery. The princess who was diagnosed with scoliosis, underwent corrective surgery when she was 12 whereby a pair of eight-inch titanium rods were inserted to strengthen her spine.

Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress was by Peter Pilotto. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Queen’s granddaughter who is ninth-in-line to the throne carried a bouquet by Patrice van Hellen Oakes. Sonny-Jo Macfarlane from swanky Chelsea hair salon Hari’s was behind her coiffeur while her make up look was down to Bobbi Brown’s Hannah Martin. London-based florist Rob Van Helden created the flowers for the wedding using foliage and flowering branches, sourced locally from Windsor Great Park and combined it with roses, spray roses, hydrangeas, dahlias and berries.

Princess Eugenie’s married drinks executive Jack Brooksbank. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The younger daughter of the queen’s third child Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, married drinks executive Jack Brooksbank today at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England. The couple followed in the footsteps of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who also chose the venue for their own wedding in May.

Celebrities in attendance included Cara Delevingne, Demi Moore, Liv Tyler, Naomi Campbell, Robbie Williams and Pixie Geldof.

Princess Eugenie married in St. George’s chapel Windsor. CREDIT: Shutterstock

