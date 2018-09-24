Could Marine Serre Be Launching Her Own Shoe Line?

Marine Serre is a lady in demand. In advance of her Paris Fashion Week show, taking place Tuesday, she launched a capsule collection, Sept. 14, on Matches Fashion.com, celebrating with a London Fashion Week takeover of the retailer’s new Mayfair townhouse, 5 Carlos Place.

The line, dubbed Futurewear, includes long layered dresses made from up-cyced shirts, Swarovski embossed leggings and her breakout ball bags with their handles of up-cycled scarves. It was displayed on an ingenious installation made from old gym machines sourced on eBay. They were dismantled and reformatted Dr. Seuss-style, into a real-life Manic Soul Machine, the name of Serre’s fall ’18 collection.

Marine Serre installation at Matches Fashion Carlos Place. CREDIT: Matches / Amelia Allen

The capsule also features a Swarovski-encrusted version of those Nicholas Kirkwood collaboration boots that walked her fall ’18 runway.

When FN caught up with Belgium’s new wunderkind, she explained that the capsule is actually a little teaser for the spring ’19 show she’ll present in Paris tomorrow.

She revealed that it will feature a new couture-esque line of unique up-cycled pieces alongside the wider collection with its up-cycled and deadstock components. “I want to do amazing things with what is already there,” she said. “Everything is unique, you will never have the same dress as the next person.”

“It will be evolution,” she added. “The last collection was 30 percent upcycled but we’re doubling this figure for spring.” The whole point, though, is that you won’t know that it’s upcycled, because, she said, “that’s not the idea I’m trying to sell.” For the LVMH prize winner, it’s normal. She’s been using up-cycled materials for the last five years.

Marine Serre at Matches Fashion Carlos Place. CREDIT: Matches / Amelia Allen

“Marine has such a unique point of view that’s really exciting to me as a buyer to see things that you haven’t seen before,” said Said Matches’ fashion and buying director, Natalie Kingham. “Everything she designs has a story, is functional, wearable and comes from a real place of integrity.”

Burberry CEO Marco Gobbetti recently said that “modern luxury means being socially and environmentally responsible” and Serre agrees. “It’s important to redefine what luxury is because today cheap and expensive products look the same.”

Following last season’s Nicholas Kirkwood collaboration, she will also lay the foundations for her own footwear collection. “We are launching our own shoes in the show,” she revealed, adding that we can also expect to see further collaboration across both shoes and ready to wear.