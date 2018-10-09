Met Gala 2019 Theme Announced — and It Invites Wild Interpretations

The 2019 Met Gala theme has been announced — and it’s bound to bring with it a slew of wild interpretations.

“Camp: Notes on Fashion” is theme for the upcoming gala, the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute announced today.

Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge of the Costume Institute, played off a 1964 Susan Sontag essay “Notes on Camp” with the exhibit’s title.

Sondag’s influential essay includes 58 points detailing the ways the concept of “camp” can be constructed.

“Indeed the essence of Camp is its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration,” wrote Sondag. “I am strongly drawn to Camp, and almost as strongly offended by it.”

She saw examples of camp in many places, from “Swan Lake” to Tiffany Lamps, “King Kong,” and the Art Nouveau movement as a whole.

“[Camp] has become increasingly more mainstream in its pluralities — political camp, queer camp, pop camp, the conflation of high and low, the idea that there is no such thing as originality,” Bolton told Vogue. “But I think you’ve got to be incredibly sophisticated to understand camp — look at Yves Saint Laurent and Marc Jacobs.”

The 2019 exhibit, to be presented at The Met Fifth Avenue’s Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Exhibition Hall, will be put on with the help of Gucci. The exhibition will run from May 9 through Sept. 8, 2019.

