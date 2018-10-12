Meghan Markle Wears Givenchy to Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

Today at Windsor’s St George’s Chapel, all eyes were on the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan Markle wore Givenchy for Princess Eugenie’s wedding. The Duchess chose Clare Waight Keller, the designer behind her own wedding dress, to outfit her for today’s nuptials.

It came as no surprise as Markle has often turned to the British designer since Waight Keller created her wedding dress earlier this year.

But while the Duchess of Sussex was the epitome of elegance, it was immediately apparent that she had deliberately kept her look low key so as not to eclipse the bride.

Meghan Markle wore Givenchy to Princess Eugenie’s wedding. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her navy coat dress with its asymmetric buttoning was a Givenchy signature but a far cry from some of the more outre looks that Waight Keller sent down the Givenchy runway during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

The Duchess teamed her Givenchy look with matching navy pumps by Manolo Blahnik and a fascinator hat by the milliner Noel Stewart.

The Queen’s granddaughter, Princess Eugenie is the younger daughter of the queen’s third child Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. She is ninth-in-line to the throne. The princess is marrying drinks executive and brand ambassador to George Clooney’s tequila Casamigos Jack Brooksbank.

Celebrity attendees at today’s ceremony included Cara Delevingne, Demi Moore, Liv Tyler, Naomi Campbell, Robbie Williams and Pixie Geldof.

The couple followed in the footsteps of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for the location of their wedding in St George’s Chapel. The Duke and Duchess of Sexxex chose the same venue for their own wedding in May.

Click through the gallery to see all the guests at Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding.