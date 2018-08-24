This Streetwear Maestro Is Joining Lacoste Footwear

“Sneakers are a global language and culture that seemingly cannot be contained.” The words of Marc Hare, the streetwear maestro joining Lacoste Footwear.

Today, Pentland announced his appointment as product director of the Lacoste Footwear Joint Venture.

Hare joins the business after having run his own successful streetwear inspired sneaker brand, Mr.Hare, since 2008. The designer will lead Lacoste’s new Mainline and Future Concepts product teams. He will work closely with Lacoste JV CEO, Gianni Georgiades.

“I’m delighted that Marc is joining the team” said Georgiades in a statement. “His appointment reinforces the ambitions we have for Lacoste footwear and I’m looking forward to watching the team push the boundaries into a new domain of innovation and excitement under Marc’s direction.”

“Rene Lacoste’s life is one of the greatest stories of 20th century sport,” said Hare. “Lacoste is one of those brands that everybody fell in love with at a defining moment in their lives.”

“Opportunities like this don’t come around very often, so any attempt at describing the excitement erupting from within me, at joining this team, would be a woeful understatement.”

Hare launched Mr Hare in 2008 and opened his first store in London’s Mayfair in 2012. It ceased trading in 2016, posting a cryptic message on its website.

In January 2018, Pentland and The Lacoste Group announced a 50:50 joint venture (JV) based at the Pentland HQ in North London. The JV manages the design, production and manufacturing of Lacoste’s footwear globally. Pentland continues to manage UK distribution, while Lacoste handles distribution in its main territories.

Hare will join the business from 10 September.