LVMH Offers the Public a Rare Peek at Its Designer Workshops — For Free

By Joelle Diderich
A Berluti store on Madison Avenue in New York.
Luxury behemoth LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the owner of brands including Louis Vuitton, Bulgari and Sephora, wants to be known for more than its robust financial results and spectacular fashion shows.

This fall, the world’s top luxury group will throw open its doors for the fourth time for Les Journées Particulières, which gives members of the public a rare opportunity to meet the craftspeople who make everything from Dior handbags and Tag Heuer watches to Guerlain fragrances.

This year’s edition, set to run from Oct. 12 to 14, promises to be bigger and better than ever, with 23 new houses taking part in the free event. For the first time, it will stretch to the United States, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand, with a total of 13 participating countries, versus six in 2016.

