Kate Middleton’s Wears Alexander McQueen for Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

For Princess Eugenie’s wedding today at Windsor’s St George’s Chapel, Kate Middleton chose Alexander McQueen by Sarah Burton. Since Burton created the Duchess’ own wedding dress, the British designer has become Middleton’s go-to for glamorous public events, wearing her outfits on numerous occasions.

The Duchess’ dress was a dramatic shade of bright pink with structured shoulders and a flared skirt that fell to the knee. The skirt was so flouncy in fact, that she nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction as the wind whipped about the guests entering the church.

The Duchess nearly had a wardrobe malfunction in the breeze. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She teamed it with a pair of bespoke Jimmy Choo Romy pumps in velvet, in a deep plum shade plus Jimmy Choo’s Ellipse clutch bag in the same color and fabrication. She finished off her look with a floral fascinator hat by the milliner Philip Treacy.

Great minds evidently think alike as Meghan Markle too chose to wear her wedding dress designer, Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller.

Princess Eugenie, the younger daughter of the queen’s third child Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, married drinks executive Jack Brooksbank today at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England. The couple followed in the footsteps of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who also chose the venue for their own wedding in May.

Celebrities in attendance at the ceremony included Cara Delevingne, Demi Moore, Liv Tyler, Naomi Campbell, Robbie Williams and Pixie Geldof.