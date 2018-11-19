Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hedi Slimane To Show First Full Celine Men’s Line in January 2019

By Stephanie Hirschmiller
Celine
Celine
CREDIT: REX

In the words of Oscar Wilde “There is only one thing in life worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.” Cue Hedi Slimane’s September womenwear debut at Celine.

And we won’t have to wait until February for act two either. Slimane will officially debut Celine men’s wear during Paris Men’s Fashion Week in January.

The September show did provide us with something of an amuse-bouche though. The runway, overlooked by Napoleon’s tomb at Paris’s Hotel des Invalides, alternated between male and female models, however, many of the show’s female contingent were actually wearing unisex looks as well.

Céline spring 2019
A men’s wear look presented during the Celine spring 2019 womenswear show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The January show will be the first time, Slimane has presented a full-on men’s collection (last was spring 2016 for Saint Laurent), in some three years and the first full Celine men’s collection, period.

“The guy is a genius, and everything he touches turns to gold,” Browns Fashion men’s buying manager Dean Cook told FN earlier this year.

“Hedi is one of the most creative designers out there, but he is also incredibly commercial,” agreed Le Bon Marché men’s director Franck Nauerz.

Celine
A unisex look presented during the Celine spring 2019 womenswear show.
CREDIT: Rex

The house confirmed to French website Fashion Network that it was in talks with the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion, the governing body of French fashion, regarding a specific date on the men’s show calendar.

As for whether Slimane will return the favor and put women’s looks on the men’s runway that remains to be seen. Expect the unexpected.

Paris Men’s Fashion Week runs from Tuesday 15 to Sunday 20 January 2019.

Celine spring '19
The opening look in the Celine spring 2019 show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

 

