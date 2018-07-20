Unboxing Hailey Baldwin’s New Job With This Sportswear Giant

Hailey Baldwin has a new job and it’s got nothing to do with Justin Bieber. She’s joined the Adidas Originals gang of ambassadors as Style Creator for its partnership with the UK based company JD Sports and JD Women.

The model and influencer announced her new role on her Instagram feed. Unboxed, it means she will be creative directing and starring in select womenswear campaigns and events for fall ’18.

“Creativity is what drives me,” she said. I love starring in campaigns but being able to direct and have creative control is what I am most passionate about. I’m so inspired by UK style, its where so many trends originate, and I want my work to be a real fusion of my favourite parts of UK, LA and New York street style culture. I cannot wait to share what I have planned for you guys!”

To announce the collaboration, she is pictured wearing the adidas Samba Rose in All Black, the JD exclusive new 3 Stripe piping tight, 3 Stripe Body in night cargo and the AA-43 hood, serving as an exclusive sneak peek from the first shoot.

Going forward, fans will have access to exclusive behind-the-scenes content from photoshoots, events and more, to be unveiled soon across the JD social channels.

The 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year has a close relationship with the sportswear powerhouse already. During September’s London Fashion Week she curated a secret off-schedule show, Streets of EQT to celebrate her EQT Essentials campaign for JD Sports.

Hailey Baldwin CREDIT: Adidas

The production which celebrated street style and diversity featured a lineup of street-cast faces and JD Sports customers alongside new-gen models.

“I wanted a really diverse cast that included different people that represent street style and culture,” she told FN. “What I love most about street-style fashion is that it’s accessible — it’s something that everyone can connect with. I wanted to create something that everyone could be a part of, giving consumers the opportunity to sit on the front row and have the chance to walk in a show alongside well-known faces.”

Hailey Baldwin at Adidas Originals EQT show in London. CREDIT: Adidas

She was talking about Leomie Anderson, Rafferty Law (son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost) and Vivienne Westwood’s granddaughter Cora Corré who all walked in the show while BFF Jourdan Dunn sat front row.

“I can’t believe how nerve-racking that was,” she told us of her first taste of styling. “It’s really exciting to be on the creative side, as I don’t get to do that ever.” She does now.