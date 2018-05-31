Frankenstein Footwear and More Best Moments From Gucci’s Resort 2019 Show

For his resort ’19 extravaganza, Alessandro Michele transported guests to a graveyard in the south of France. Wednesday night in Arles, amid clouds of billowing smoke, the Gucci gang walked a runway that blazed on one side with a line of fire. Never has that Instagram ‘LIT’ emoji been so apt. Here are the show’s nine best moments.
SO MANY SHOES, SO LITTLE TIME
Gucci’s footwear offering is so vast that even with 114 looks to play with, there were still some notable “leftovers.” This is evidently why Michele found a way to show two pairs in one look. His new tote bags have been specially constructed with pockets to store slippers. Consider it the shoe equivalent of double bagging. What could be better than sliding into a pair of Princetown slippers after a hard night on the tiles.
FULL-ON FOULARDS
For resort ’16 in London’s Westminster Abbey, Michele put his models in headscarves as a nod to Her Majesty the queen. Richard Quinn paid HM homage in February. And now, Michele has gone full throttle with a full foulard effect. With all of this attention, it must be said that the royal doyenne’s Balmoral headgear is having a real fashion moment.
FRANKENSTEIN FOOTWEAR
What ’90s revival would be complete without a club kid-meets-Spice Girl platform sneaker. We first saw a version of these souped-up kicks at the Vetements show in January when Demna Gvsalia collaborated with Swear London. Now Michele has created his own, complete with Gucci panthers on the tongue and crypt-appropriate bat logos on the toe.
LIKE A VIRGIN
Remember Madonna in her “Like a Virgin” days? The crucifixes and those lacy footless tights? Think of this as Michele’s Acid House remix.
RETRO RUNNERS
The RE(BELLE) bag is printed in gold with motifs and symbols from the #GucciCruise19 fashion show, including the Ouroboros, the snake that swallows its own tail. A new low top features the House Web stripe on a vintage style.
Is Gucci’s Ace sneaker feeling a little pristine? Solve those not-so-box-fresh issues with a pair of the brand’s new distressed kicks, complete with vintage renderings of the famous Gucci stripes.
BEAR NECESSITIES
When you’re spending the night in a graveyard, it pays to have a little something to cuddle, and a teddy bear beats both a dragon puppy and a severed head.
SLICK SOUVENIRS
The legend “Chateau Marmont Hollywood” engenders the correct level of mad holiday envy. This resort 2019 collaboration also extended to handbags and even laundry sacs.
NEW TALENT
I am extraordinarily humbled and honoured and frankly speechless to walk for @gucci and @lallo25 as a young fluid designer and creative for the Gucci 2019 Cruise Collection in Arles France. It is the highest compliment to be a part of a brand that pioneers true creativity, self-expression and utter individuality and beyond my wildest dreams to truly be immersed into the accepting and décident world that Alessandro has cultivated. Alessandro has created a space for everyone to feel beautiful, strong, and frankly unstoppable. This has resonated strongly with me as not only a human being, but as a designer, and has truly been one of the most extraordinary experiences of a lifetime. Being part of such a vision and collection has only pushed my strength and love for the way fashion has the power to truly change people’s lives and to change the way one views themselves and can transform that individual into the person they have always knew they could be. Clothing is an incredible tool to build up one’s armour and to capture that strong and unstoppable being they were destined to be. Thank you, thank you, Gucci, from the absolute bottom of my heart, for making me feel like fluid royalty tonight. Last but not least I give so much love, thanks and my heart to @bellamusgrave and @maddie.dunning for being the two most extraordinary women, being there every step of the way and for the freedom and love they have allowed me to have and that I have felt. Truly never been more grateful for an experience. And as always I have to give my love and thanks to @harry_lambert for truly being one of the first people in the industry to truly believe and push me, I love you you incredible man! This is only the beginning of a beautiful and lasting relationship, thank you for letting be be apart of the most incredible family.
Michele, favoring a more off-key approach, has never been one for a supermodel cast. So while other designers might have opted for Harry Styles himself, Michele chose Harris Reed, a Central Saint Martins grad and young designer with Gucci’s 2019 cruise collection for his latest tour.
IDOLS AND ICONS
The Gucci resort 2019 collection swings from religious icons and crucifixes to idols of a more profane sort. The show also featured an homage to ’80s British punk rocker Billy Idol, known for his single crucifix earrings and bondage “kecks” (British slang for “pants”). Idol was more a studded boot man than one for a studded “mandal.” But still.