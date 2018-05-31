Frankenstein Footwear and More Best Moments From Gucci’s Resort 2019 Show

For his resort ’19 extravaganza, Alessandro Michele transported guests to a graveyard in the south of France. Wednesday night in Arles, amid clouds of billowing smoke, the Gucci gang walked a runway that blazed on one side with a line of fire. Never has that Instagram ‘LIT’ emoji been so apt. Here are the show’s nine best moments.

SO MANY SHOES, SO LITTLE TIME

Gucci resort '19 CREDIT: Gucci

Gucci’s footwear offering is so vast that even with 114 looks to play with, there were still some notable “leftovers.” This is evidently why Michele found a way to show two pairs in one look. His new tote bags have been specially constructed with pockets to store slippers. Consider it the shoe equivalent of double bagging. What could be better than sliding into a pair of Princetown slippers after a hard night on the tiles.

FULL-ON FOULARDS

Gucci resort '19 CREDIT: Gucci resort '19

Gucci resort '19 CREDIT: REX

For resort ’16 in London’s Westminster Abbey, Michele put his models in headscarves as a nod to Her Majesty the queen. Richard Quinn paid HM homage in February. And now, Michele has gone full throttle with a full foulard effect. With all of this attention, it must be said that the royal doyenne’s Balmoral headgear is having a real fashion moment.

FRANKENSTEIN FOOTWEAR

Gucci resort '19 CREDIT: Gucci resort '19

What ’90s revival would be complete without a club kid-meets-Spice Girl platform sneaker. We first saw a version of these souped-up kicks at the Vetements show in January when Demna Gvsalia collaborated with Swear London. Now Michele has created his own, complete with Gucci panthers on the tongue and crypt-appropriate bat logos on the toe.

LIKE A VIRGIN

Gucci resort '19 CREDIT: REX

Remember Madonna in her “Like a Virgin” days? The crucifixes and those lacy footless tights? Think of this as Michele’s Acid House remix.

RETRO RUNNERS

Is Gucci’s Ace sneaker feeling a little pristine? Solve those not-so-box-fresh issues with a pair of the brand’s new distressed kicks, complete with vintage renderings of the famous Gucci stripes.

BEAR NECESSITIES

Gucci resort '19 CREDIT: Gucci resort '19

When you’re spending the night in a graveyard, it pays to have a little something to cuddle, and a teddy bear beats both a dragon puppy and a severed head.

SLICK SOUVENIRS

Gucci resort '19 CREDIT: Gucci resort '19

The legend “Chateau Marmont Hollywood” engenders the correct level of mad holiday envy. This resort 2019 collaboration also extended to handbags and even laundry sacs.

NEW TALENT

Michele, favoring a more off-key approach, has never been one for a supermodel cast. So while other designers might have opted for Harry Styles himself, Michele chose Harris Reed, a Central Saint Martins grad and young designer with Gucci’s 2019 cruise collection for his latest tour.

IDOLS AND ICONS

Gucci resort '19 CREDIT: REX

The Gucci resort 2019 collection swings from religious icons and crucifixes to idols of a more profane sort. The show also featured an homage to ’80s British punk rocker Billy Idol, known for his single crucifix earrings and bondage “kecks” (British slang for “pants”). Idol was more a studded boot man than one for a studded “mandal.” But still.