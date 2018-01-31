Designer Georgina Chapman Cancels Her Marchesa New York Fashion Week Show

Marchesa designers Keren Craig (L) and Georgina Chapman (R). Rex Shutterstock

FN last reported that Georgina Chapman would be returning to New York Fashion Week this February. But in the wake of estranged husband Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault, rape and misconduct scandals, the designer has chosen to cancel Marchesa’s runway show.

The brand, founded by Chapman and her business partner, Keren Craig, in 2004, was previously scheduled to present their latest collection on Feb. 14, at 4 p.m.

Marchesa Bridal fall ’18 presentation. Rex Shutterstock

However, the New York Post learned Tuesday that the 41-year-old Brit decided she “couldn’t go through with it” and that instead, the brand will likely present its fall ’18 collection digitally as opposed to a live show.

A spokesperson for Marchesa told the Post, “Marchesa is looking forward to presenting their fall ’18 collection in an updated format this season.”

It’s not exactly a surprise that Chapman pulled the plug on things. News of the allegations against Weinstein first broke on the same day as her label’s bridal collection presentation on Oct. 5.

Marchesa had been scheduled to hold its spring ’18 preview about a week later but emailed members of the press to inform them that the show had been postponed.

Marchesa spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

On Oct. 10., the designer announced that she would be divorcing the defamed film exec in a statement reading: “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

In the midst of Weinstein’s downfall, some fans have distanced themselves from the brand that had become a celebrity favorite, worn by such actresses as Anne Hathaway, Selena Gomez and Jessica Alba on the red carpet. In spite of all this, Senator John McCain’s daughter, Meghan, chose to wear a Marchesa gown for her wedding, and the brand received a $6 million investment from a mystery donor.