Bella Hadid Teamed Her Dior Ensemble With This Unusual Accessory

No, we’re not talking about her recently acquired penchant for the French girl chic beret. Or the rather handsome bodyguard – scroll down for the visuals. It’s actually the supermodel’s feet that we are currently scrutinizing.

Last night Bella Hadid was in London to attend the launch party for Dior’s new beauty line, Dior Backstage.

The event took place in chic members’ club Loulou’s in Mayfair and Hadid dressed up for the occasion in a plunging vest and sheer black skirt, beret with plumetis veil and matching slingback pumps – all by the French house.

Bella Hadid's unusual accessory involved a bandage swathing her right foot. CREDIT: REX

However, when she was pictured stepping out of her car, eagle-eyed Hadid fans might have noticed that there was something amiss. The Dior ambassador was sporting an additional accessory in the shape of a bandage tied around her right ankle.

Bella Hadid attends Dior's Backstage Launch Party in London. CREDIT: REX

Earlier that day Hadid arrived in the British capital by a privately chartered jet from Monaco where she has spent a sun-soaked weekend attending the Monaco Grand Prix. She has been pictured both on the race circuit and off, chilling her boots on various yachts.

Bella Hadid switched to a more casual look later in the evening but stuck with that bandage. CREDIT: REX

And while we can only speculate, everyone knows that high heels and boats don’t make for a particularly ankle friendly combination.

Later in the evening, Hadid changed into a more casual look, switching up her spring ’18 skirt for a ripped jean and equally ripped bodyguard. The bandage however, remained intact.

You know the girl’s a pro when she even manages to make an injured ankle look chic.