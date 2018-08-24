Are These Balenciaga Kicks the New Triple S? Here’s How to Be First to Buy Them

We first laid eyes on them in March on the fall ’18 runway. Now the Balenciaga Track Line sneakers are launching exclusively with Selfridges in London. The launch forms part of a Balenciaga takeover of famous department store’s Corner Shop where the Track Line sneakers will be available alongside hoodies, Tees and socks from the wider Balenciaga Track collection.

Just like its chunky predecessor the Triple S, the shoe will be available for both men and women in four colorways. However, whereas the Triple S, with its triple layers, was all about the sole, the design focus of Track Line is centered on the upper itself with overlays of high performance hiking and running fabrications. Demna Gvasalia’s show notes described it as featuring “a labyrinth of multiple layers.”

Balenciaga Track Line sneaker. CREDIT: Balenciaga

The takeover will run from 3-23 September but don’t think you can just rock up. To avoid queues or any sort of undignified fashion fisticuffs, the brand has created a sophisticated digital registration system on its own microsite balenciagatrack.com. You choose your product and size and pick a date and a time slot. Be warned, however, as of Sept. 3, you’ll no longer be able to pre-select items, only time slots.

Apart from the fact that there’s to be an installation and art by American street artist Mark Jenkins, further information about the space is sparse. However we hit up the brand and a rep revealed it has been inspired by loading platforms and will involve in excess of 10 statues by the artist.

The rep also revealed that the sneakers will launch at Balenciaga stores at a later date. You heard it here first. Shoes will retail at around $700.