How this Aquazzura X Net-a-Porter Capsule Is Taking Bling to the Next Level

This could just be the ultimate party shoe collaboration. Aquazzura’s Edgardo Osorio has teamed up with five of the world’s hottest young female jewelry designers on a one-of-a-kind capsule collection for Net-a-Porter.

Meghan Markle favorite, Osorio, ever surrounded by a coterie of international socialites, has tapped Anna Khouri, Anissa Kermiche, Eugenie, Noor Fares and Sabine Getty to realize the project.

“Each girl is not only a designer I admire, but a friend and a woman whose style I love,” he said. “ Creating each shoe together to connect the world of jewelry and footwear was a fascinating journey. Each shoe is as unique as the women that inspire them.”

The five designers worked closely with Osorio to each create a shoe that embodies their brand’s DNA.

“We’re always looking for new and original collaborations and collections to offer our customer because there is always a demand for it,” said Net-a-Porter global buying director, Elizabeth vvn der Goltz.

“It was such an organic partnership as all the jewellery designers are friends with Edgardo and everyone’s ideas just worked so well,” she added, noting that Net-a-Porter is currently growing its fine jewellery offering.

That the designers are not only industry leaders but also female, also adds to the project’s frosting, she concluded. “They each have a unique sense of style and point of view and all of their pieces complement one another.”

Sabine Getty

Sabine Getty x Aquazzura , $923 CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

Sabine Getty’s signature Memphis Wave motif came executed in crystals across the Perspex strap of a mule. “There is a great similarity between shoes and jewelry. Women have adoration for both,” she said. “It was great fun to be able to explore the world of shoe making with Edgardo and create something new and original in reference to my jewelry and bring both our worlds together into a very precious and special shoe.”

Venyx World by Eugenie Niarchos

Venyx x Aquazzura, $989 CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

Known for her fusion of classical and contemporary, Niarchos’ soaring platform shouts 70s disco. “I love to mix and match gold and silver both in what I wear and accessories;” she said. “The shoe combines these two metallic shades. The star detail is a sign of good luck for happy bejeweled party feet.”

Ana Khouri

Ana Khouri x Aquazzura, $872 CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

The designer translated her Mirian bracelet into a glittering embellishment on an architectural kitten heel pump. “As a jewelry designer, you must find a way to accentuate the natural elegance of what are arguably the most beautiful materials found on earth,” she said. “The work should have an eternal quality.”

Noor Fares

Noor Fares x Aquazzura, $1268 CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

The only designer to turn her hand to a bottine, the jewelled block heel on Fares’ sock boot is Art Deco inspired. “It’s been a great experience where I have learnt how to channel my creative process into a different art form,” she said.

Anissa Kemiche

Anissa Kermiche x Aquazzura, $1152 CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

These geometric heels riff off Kermiche’s signature Rondeur Triple gold and pearl hoop earrings. No surprise that she trained as an engineer before launching her fine jewelry label in 2016. “Designing shoes was a dream I hadn’t explored yet,” she said, working with Edgardo Osorio, who I admired and followed for many years was a chance of a lifetime.”

The capsule launches 23 November on Net-a-Porter.