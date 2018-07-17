The Best Sneakers at New York Fashion Week Men’s: Deconstruction, Tie-Dye and More

While retro and vintage took over street style during this edition of New York Fashion Week Men’s (July 9-11), 3D experimentation and color ruled the runways. Feng Chen deconstructed Converse Chuck Taylors, Todd Snyder took to a tie-dye effect and Linder gleaned inspiration from the bowling alley for spring ’19.

FN rounds up the best sneakers from the week below.

Bristol Studio x Adidas Originals x The Shoe Surgeon

Bristol Studio x Adidas Originals x The Shoe Surgeon sneakers CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Bristol Studio partnered with Adidas Originals and The Shoe Surgeon for a 3-D approach to its hero sneaker this season. The three new Crazy Boost You Wear (BYW) styles incorporate sculptural designs which feature a warped material on the shoe’s quarter and medial sides — this element can physically come off thus creating the 3-dimensional effect. Materials include aluminum, PVC, cardboard, suede and more, which are intended to evoke the components of industrial design or even art.

Linder’s Bowling Sneakers

Linder presented sneakers reminiscent of bowling shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Linder seemed heavily inspired by the bowling alley for one of its key shoes presented at its presentation. The mid-top sneakers feature color-blocked leather and is offered in two colorways — the bolder version offered in a burnt orange base with chestnut paneling. White laces finish the style, providing a heavy contrast.

Feng Chen x Converse

Feng Chen x Converse CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Feng Chen’s interesting take on the traditional Converse sneaker was to create a deconstructed silhouette, offered in colors like bubblegum pink, baby blue and white against navy. The designer decided that two shoes are better than one, forming one pair of shoes out of two halves. Two separate pairs of Chucks were sliced in half, then paired back together to form one new shoe and finally, painted with new colorful hues.

Todd Snyder x Novesta

Todd Snyder x Novesta CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For spring ’19, Todd Snyder partnered with Novesta who provided an assortment of low-top and high-top sneakers for the runway. In order to freshen up the shoes, the styles were all custom-dyed for the show in pastel colors of blue, pink and yellow.

Want more?

Top Shoes From Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring ’19: Louis Vuitton, Dior, Sacai and More

5 Crazy Men’s Shoes From Paris Fashion Week: Monster Platforms, Furry Sneaks & More

Street Style at Milan Fashion Week Men’s Spring ’19 Was All About White Sneakers

Li-Ning Makes Paris Fashion Week Men’s Debut for Spring ’19 With Chunky Sneaker Explosion