The Top Shoes of London Fashion Week Men’s Spring ’19

London’s menswear tends to go to the extremes.

One one hand, there is the tailoring, the bespoke tradition of Savile Row and Jermyn Street permeating the legacy of menswear in the U.K. Even outside of the central London bespoke tailoring centers on more progressive runways, the heritage of suit making is often felt.

On the other hand, London’s fashion weeks are known for their subversive, outside-the-box thinking. The top shoes from the most recent London Men’s Fashion Week, for the spring/summer ’19 season, combine the best of both worlds, honoring tradition and counterculture.

Trainers with tailoring

The sneaker is here to stay, but its best moments came in unexpected pairings, such as a pair of mini houndstooth-print trousers, contrasting with animal print socks and textured trainers from Liam Hodges.

A hint (or more) of color

Nothing dresses up a traditional suede loafer and keeps it fresh like a pop of color in a sock. This pairing at St. James hits all the color notes.

The fashion hiker

The next step in the ugly shoe phenomenon, the hiking shoe has slowly but surely been covering ground, showing up in Gucci’s prefall collection and on the runway here at Per Gotesson.

Statement suede

A colorful suede lace-up does wonders in giving life to a suiting look, whether it’s more formal or relaxed. Oliver Spencer’s lush hues have a lot of oomph for one pair of shoes.

