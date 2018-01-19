Actor Blair Underwood Is Putting His Name on a Line of Upscale Men’s Footwear

Blair Underwood. Collin Stark

The celebrity shoe world continues to get bigger. This time, actor and director Blair Underwood, who stars in the ABC drama “Quantico” is putting his stamp on a collection of men’s footwear for fall ’18.

Right Bank Shoe Co. for Blair Underwood Eric lace-up. Courtesy of brand

Underwood, now a partner at New York-based Right Bank Shoe Co., founded and co-owned by Donald Pliner, will be the muse behind the Right Bank Shoe Co. for the Blair Underwood line of shoes from Italy. Prior to Right Bank Shoe Co., Underwood created a line of high-end men’s shoes that, due to logistical issues, were not delivered.

The new series will include casual to dress styles, with a burgundy velvet loafer featuring Underwood’s family crest, his favorite style, designed by his artist brother.

“My personal style is casual, confident, relaxed and on-trend,” said the Emmy and Grammy award winner, who plans to wear the shoes in the show, set to air the third season in April. “I prefer casual and cool [looks], and classy is very important.”

For the debut collection, Underwood tapped his love of travel. “I’m an army brat and grew up all over the world,” he said. “It’s [all about] worldliness, a global-citizen energy, tribal and indigenous, and multinational.”

Right Bank Shoe Co. for Blair Underwood Heath boot. Courtesy of brand

The footwear will range from styles that can be worn with jeans to a tuxedo. The shoes wll retail from $375 to $600. Delivery is slated for August/September through luxury retailers.

Footwear, however, is not Underwood’s first foray into the world of fashion. He has a line of men’s tailored clothing and accessories under the “BU Collection” label.