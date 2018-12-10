Kaia Gerber Shows Off Supermodel Legs in a Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Her Jimmy Choo Campaign

Kaia Gerber is showing off her Choos.

The model took part in luxury footwear and accessories brand Jimmy Choo’s spring ’19 campaign, slipping into a pair of holiday party-ready mules for a behind-the-scenes photo while on-set. (The shoes feature a festive metallic base with a ruched upper, pointed toe and slinky kitten heel.)

Gerber completed the sophisticated look with a pair of geometric cat-eye frames, peeking out of curtains that revealed little more than her bare lithe legs.

Kaia Gerber for Jimmy Choo’s spring ’19 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

The upcoming campaign marks the 17-year-old latest sartorial project, following a busy month that saw her close out Valentino’s pre-fall ’19 show in Tokyo.

“Kaia leads the next generation of supermodels,” Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi said in a statement. “Her timeless beauty and fashion pedigree enables her to be a true style chameleon that authentically represents dynamism of the Jimmy Choo brand transcending generations.”

The teen star quickly became one of the modeling industry’s most coveted talents. With the legendary Cindy Crawford’s enviable genes and a masterful runway strut, Gerber has already graced the catwalks of designers like Chanel, Marc Jacobs and Calvin Klein. She has also consistently made headlines for her cool model-off-duty style — think retro-futuristic kicks and trendy leather python boots.

The Jimmy Choo campaign featuring Gerber will debut across the globe on Jan. 10.

Click through to view Kaia Gerber’s model off-duty style.

Want more?

Kaia Gerber Is a Vision in Red at Valentino’s Pre-Fall 2019 Show in Tokyo

Kendall Jenner, Naomi Campbell & More Model New Jimmy Choo x Off-White Designs