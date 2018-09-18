Harry Styles Stars in the Most Adorable Gucci Campaign

When Harry Styles was announced as the face of Gucci’s men’s tailoring fall ’18 campaign earlier this year — a dream celebrity and brand pairing if there ever was one — it was met with much fanfare from longtime “Directioners,” hardcore “Stylers” and Gucci enthusiasts. Now, the two have teamed up again to deliver an even more adorable campaign than the first.

Instead of taking over a fish and chip shop in North London, the English singer-songwriter-heartthrob traveled outside his native country to the north of Rome for the luxury brand’s cruise ’19 campaign, making himself right at home in the majestic gardens of the historic 16th-century Villa Lante. And instead of cradling a pet chicken or chilling with a dog, Styles was snapped snuggling up to baby farm animals, like a lamb, a goat and a piglet — a series of stunning photos that would melt the coldest of hearts.

Harry Styles in Gucci Cruise ’19 men’s tailoring campaign. CREDIT: Glen Luchford

Of course, the fashion is really good, too. Shot by Glen Luchford, art directed by Christopher Simmonds and styled by Alessandro Michele, Styles is seen wearing sharp suits rendered in fun patterns and rich hues, layers crafted in colorful jacquards and decorated with incredibly ornate pins, and pieces that play with proportions. And all of it is juxtaposed against Gucci Web stripe sneakers for an effortlessly cool and modern take on suiting. It’s beautiful, it’s unapologetically extra, but above all, it’s just plain sweet.

