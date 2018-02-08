Tassels Have Taken Over the Best NYFW Men’s Street Style Looks

View Slideshow Prada Jason Jean

While some of the biggest New York Fashion Week Men’s fall 2018 presentations bowed today, the best moments weren’t limited to the runway — they also happened streetside.

In fact, fashion lovers made slick style statements with tassels on their footwear, incorporating the ornaments with traditional and contemporary silhouettes.

NYFW Men’s street style: Prada shoes with tassels. Jason Jean

Stepping out in Prada loafers, a sharply dressed male highlighted the footwear’s low vamp with a pop of pink socks that complemented two-tone fur drop tassels (light dark brown and black fur) that dangled across the toebox, and a stacked 1-inch heel.

Another pair of Prada’s leather fringe hoofers seen during the fashion frenzy included a man whose shoes gave the look a modern twist. Set on a chunky translucent midsole, the brogues incorporated kiltie accents in bright red at the vamps, with black laces that draped on top. Perforations are designed around the black, red and white leather upper.

From Visvim, a pair of suede moccasin-style chukka boots in taupe with a lace-up profile and knot closures around the back of the ankle were spotted.

Prada Jason Jean

Among some of the other styles seen, there were plenty of dad shoes and high-tops from boldface name luxury labels as well as collaborative kicks that blended new takes on classics, including Vans x Supreme, Supreme x Comme des Garcons x Nike Air Force 1s, and Off-White x Converse vulcanized sneakers. Classic white Air Force 1s were seen teamed with monochromatic looks in khaki and all-red.

Visvim chukka boots. Jason Jean

Also worth noting, the chunky shoe trend was not left out — including appearances by Acne Studios and Buffalo. Some standout statement looks on the street featured Raf Simons platform boots, JF London boots with fur trimming, printed Jeremy Scott x Adidas sneakers, Y3, and Iri neoprene shoes.

Y-3 Jason Jean

See more of the best NYFW Men’s shoe street styles.



Want More?

Li-Ning Delivers Its Take on the Hottest Sneaker Trends for Its NYFW Debut

Tom Ford Closes Fall 2018 Runway Show With Models in Statement Undies and Woolen Socks