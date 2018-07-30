First Look: Aldo Makes Skydiving Look Glamorous in Fall ’18 Campaign

Canadian footwear and accessories-brand Aldo is giving the centuries-old adage “carpe diem” a run by taking it up a notch with a new fall 2018 campaign, Get Ready, released today.

Executive creative director Douglas Bensadoun, photographer Josh Olins, set designer Stefan Beckman and stylist Beth Fenton and the creative agency Wednesday spearheaded the project, which is set to launch Aug. 9.

Aldo fall 2018 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

Aldo fall 2018 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

The worldwide campaign will live across several channels including advertising, online, mobile, in-store, out-of-home and social media programs. In seasons to come, new installments will be released with self-contained themes.

Starring the Aldo Mx. — and aptly inspired by that mystical energy of anticipation and living life to the fullest —viewers are transported to the moment just before jumping out of a plane to fully imagine the metaphor of preparation for a major life event.

Aldo fall 2018 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

Aldo fall 2018 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

“The concept puts forward a playful, surreal universe, showcasing the most thrilling and exhilarating moment, one could think of,” said Catherine Sabourin, Aldo’s director of content development.

Staying true to its consumer-centric approach to business, the focus on getting ready comes directly from Aldo’s fan base. “Latest insights have told us how important preparation is to them and that there is an entire culture around getting ready – from playlists, to articles, to prep-routines. With this campaign, we strive to connect further with our global community by celebrating these anticipatory moments with them, being part of their journey,” said Daianara Grullon Amalfitano, senior vice president.

Aldo fall 2018 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo