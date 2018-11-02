Why These Famous Victoria’s Secret Models Aren’t Walking in This Year’s Show

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is coming up — but a couple of familiar faces won’t be there this time around.

After walking 17 shows for the lingerie brand, Alessandra Ambrosio is hanging up her wings.

The 36-year-old supermodel confirmed after 2017’s show that she had walked her last VS runway.

“Words cannot describe how grateful I am to have been working for this amazing brand that inspires me and women all over the world. In my wildest dreams, I would have never imagined doing 17 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows,” she said.

Ambrosio made the decision to put her VS days behind her so that she could put more attention into her swimsuit line, Ale by Alessandra, and focus on building an acting career.

Also leaving the runway behind this year is Lily Aldridge. The 32-year-old is pregnant with her second child, so she will not be making a runway appearance this time around.

Alessandra Ambrosio (L) and Lily Aldridge at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Despite Ambrosio’s and Aldridge’s departures, many Victoria’s Secret angels will return to the runway, including Stella Maxwell, Romee Strijd and Taylor Hill. Behati Prinsloo — who has two young children with husband Adam Levine of Maroon 5 — is coming back after a three-year hiatus.

And two famous models who skipped last year’s show are returning: Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Hadid reportedly was denied a visa to attend last year’s show in China — resulting in her being pulled at the last minute. Jenner wasn’t in the show due to a contract with a competing lingerie brand, the Italian company La Perla.

